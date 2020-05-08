NFL Schedule Release: Key Games For Gamecocks Fans

South Carolina Gamecock fans saw nine of their own get drafted and signed by NFL teams this past month and Thursday night was the schedules for all 32 teams was released.

Here’s a look at a few matchups featuring some former Gamecocks.

Sept. 13 – Las Vegas Raiders @ Carolina Panthers. Former Gamecock wide receiver Bryan Edwards will be back in the Carolinas for the first time as a pro as he looks to find his place in the Raiders’ offense.

Sept. 27 –San Francisco 49ers @ New York Giants. Two former Gamecocks face off for the first time in their careers as defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw and the 49ers take on linebacker T.J. Brunson’s Giants.

Sept. 27 –Las Vegas Raiders @ New England Patriots. Former Gamecock and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore and his new look Patriots will take on rookie wide receiver Bryan Edwards and we could see the two matched up against each other in the contest.

Other former South Carolina players making their rookie debuts this year:

D.J. Wonnum –DE, Minnesota Vikings

Rico Dowdle –RB Dallas Cowboys

Tavien Feaster –RB Jacksonville Jaguars

Donnell Stanley –OL Miami Dolphins

Kobe Smith –DT Tennessee Titans

Kyle Markway –TE New York Jets