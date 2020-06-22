South Carolina Receives Commitment from O'Mega Blake

South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp's 2021 class continues to fill out as they received a commitment form a skill player Monday afternoon.

O'mega Blake of South Pointe High in Rock Hill made his announcement on Instagram two weeks after receiving the offer from USC.

The three-star wide receiver is listed at 6-2, 188 pounds. Blake ranks as the No. 10 prospect in South Carolina according to 247 Sports. He also the No. 114 WR in the nation in the 2021 recruiting class.