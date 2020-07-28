GamecockDigest
PFN Releases 2-Round Mock 2021 Draft; Gamecock CB Projected To Go 52nd

Chaunte'l Powell

Pro Football Network released a mock draft for 2021 and predicted a member of the Gamecock secondary to be taken in the first round.

Junior cornerback Jaycee Horn was projected to go the Buffalo Bills with the 52nd pick. 

Horn had an impressive sophomore campaign, starting in all 12 games and recording 40 tackles and a team-high nine pass breakups to go with two forced fumbles. 

He was instrumental defensively in the 20-17 double overtime upset win over Georgia with seven tackles. 

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is projected to be taken first overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars. 

Lawrence has been projected top pick since he burst on the scene two years ago as a freshman. 

Justin Fields, quarterback now at Ohio State is predicted to be taken right after Lawrence by the Washington Football Team. 

With the third pick, the Cincinnati Bengals are projected to take Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell.

Still rebuilding after the departure of Cam Newton, the Carolina Panthers are predicted to take quarterback Trey Lance out of North Dakota at number four. 

Rounding out the top five is the Miami Dolphins. PFN predicts an Alabama name will be called for the first time of the day with wide receiver Jaylen Waddle being selected.  

