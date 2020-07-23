Could There Be Changes To The SEC Football Schedule?

The PAC 12 became the latest conference tend to announce major changes to the season as they pushed the start date back to mid-September.

As the dominos continue to fall in terms of conference scheduling could we see the SEC follow suit?

The ACC is already announced a conference only schedule as well as The PAC 12 and the big 10 one thing to keep in mind is uniformity for the sake of playoffs in bowl eligibility. If every other conference is forced to go to an 10-game conference only schedule It would make more sense for the SEC to do so as well.

Commissioner Greg Sankey has also expressed concern over the number of COVID cases still being reported in SEC states.

Finally, competitive advantage in terms of preparation Is something to also consider especially if there is a bowl season.

For now we wait to see if more Power 5 conferences push back their schedules.