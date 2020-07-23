GamecockDigest
Could There Be Changes To The SEC Football Schedule?

Chaunte'l Powell

The PAC 12 became the latest conference tend to announce major changes to the season as they pushed the start date back to mid-September.

As the dominos continue to fall in terms of conference scheduling could we see the SEC follow suit?

The ACC is already announced a conference only schedule as well as The PAC 12 and the big 10 one thing to keep in mind is uniformity for the sake of playoffs in bowl eligibility. If every other conference is forced to go to an 10-game conference only schedule It would make more sense for the SEC to do so as well.

Commissioner Greg Sankey has also expressed concern over the number of COVID cases still being reported in SEC states.

Finally, competitive advantage in terms of preparation Is something to also consider especially if there is a bowl season.

For now we wait to see if more Power 5 conferences push back their schedules. 

Former Gamecock Fares Well During NBA Scrimmage

Chaunte'l Powell

Former Gamecock Tyasha Harris Signs With Under Armour

Harris joins a number of other WNBA rookies on the Under Armour Elite Roster.

Chaunte'l Powell

Wonnum Nominated for Wuerffel Trophy

Dylan Wonnum is one of 114 college football players nominated for the Wuerffel Trophy.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Clemson Delays In-Person Classes

Chaunte'l Powell

Former Gamecock Punter Signs With Carolina Panthers

Joseph Charlton announced Wednesday that he will begin his professional career close to home.

Chaunte'l Powell

Alabama Players Sweep SI SEC Publishers Preseason Awards; Gamecock CB Receives A Vote

Sports Illustrated's Southeastern Conference publishers voted Alabama a clean sweep of their preseason player awards for the 2020 college football season.

SI Staff Report

Tyasha Harris Shines In Scrimmage Ahead of Season Opener

Chaunte'l Powell

The 'Massive Challenge' College Football Is Facing

Chaunte'l Powell

Gamecock Recruiting Update

The Gamecocks have made a number of offers this week and are still in the running for a top prospect.

Chaunte'l Powell

Inside the NBA Bubble

Chaunte'l Powell