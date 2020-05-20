How South Carolina and Other Schools Are Preparing For Athletes To Return

The NCAA and its conferences are working relentlessly to salvage the college football season.

As states across the nation begin to lift stay-at-home bans, athletes could be given the green light to return to their respective fields.

On May 31st, the NCAA council will vote on a moratorium and if all goes well athletes could be allowed to hit the field as early as June 1.

South Carolina’s head football coach Will Muschamp said earlier this spring hitting the field in early summer would be ideal.

“Until somebody tells me differently we’re playing in the fall and I think it takes at least eight weeks minimal to get ready,” he said. “A month to get in shape and then a month of practice in order to prepare the right way and keep the student-athletes healthy.”

While the coaches and athletes await word, school officials continue to deliberate what rules will be put in place at the actual venues.

South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner said he and other officials are still working on the details in that regard.

“Right now we’re approximately four months away from kickoff so we still have a little bit of time to answer some questions. It is likely that social distancing will be in place in Williams Bryce and other venues. We are currently running models to determine what fan attendance could look like. But we’re still excited about the opportunity to have live sports but there is some time and we’ll answer those questions and try to resolve those issues as we move forward.”