Gamecocks get commitment from 2021 prospect

Chaunte'l Powell

Will Muschamp was able to add another commitment to his 2021 class as safety Sam Reynolds Jr. told Sports Illustrated he plans on becoming a Gamecocks Sunday night.

The safety out of Alabaster, Ala. recorded 40 solo tackles and 68 total tackles this past season while causing and recovering a fumble. He helped lead Thompson High School to a 7A State championship. Reynolds Jr. is two-sport athlete, exceling at track and field as well.

Reynolds Jr. was on campus this weekend and made the decision before the weekend ended. 

Muschamp spoke after South Carolina’s practice on Sunday about the advantages of their spring schedule when it comes to recruiting.

“From a recruiting standpoint, our spring game is earlier than everybody,” he said. “We get guys we know we’re gonna get on campus, we’re not conflicting with an SAT or ACT weekend. And in March we’re able to get guys on campus for practice. Prospects would rather come watch a practice, sit in the meetings, be a part of that than go to a Junior Day, and me too. We’re able to get guys here earlier and I think sometimes first impressions are really important in the recruiting process to get a guy on campus.”

