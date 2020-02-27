GamecockDigest
Incoming South Carolina Freshman Rico Powers Jr. Talks Upcoming Season

Chaunte'l Powell

As South Carolina’s new offensive coordinator Mike Bobo tailors the gameplan to fit the Gamecock personnel, he will have a number of weapons at his disposal at the skill possession, including Rico Powers Jr.

Powers Jr. is a four-star wide receiver and a part of Will Muschamp’s 2020 recruiting class that ranked 18th in the nation. The 6’1, 183 lb prospect out of Atlanta attended a workout this week and spoke briefly with Sports Illustrated’s Brooks Austin about his upcoming season at USC.

Powers Jr. said he’s going to enroll during the summer, but until then will be working a number of aspects of his game.

“Definitely high pointing the ball and my route running,” he said. “I’ve been working on that all summer, really since I moved down here I’ve been working on it.”

Muschamp described Powers as an “explosive player” and someone who can “really stretch the field vertically.”

Powers Jr. is one of five players from the state of Georgia in the 2020 class heading to USC. He said that unit has already began to form a bond that will hopefully continue once they get on campus.

 “We definitely have a group message. We want to be able to bond with each other,” he said. “Because when we get on campus, we want to be around each other and get to know each other because we’re going to spend time with each other for the rest of our four years.”

