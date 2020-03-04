Travaris Robinson Maps Out Defensive Goals

The South Carolina defense has a number of voids to fill as several key player from last year’s team are at the NFL Combine this year.

Defensive coordinator Travarius Robinson spoke with media on Tuesday and said he’s seeing some players emerge as leaders and ultimately the key this year if for everyone to be technically sound and play within the scheme.

He also spoke on the identity he would like to see his team form, not just this year, but years down the road.

"A blue collar mentality. I want our guys to be physical I want our guys to be able to stop the run first forcing them to be one dimensional and throw the football,” he said. “Then we need to do a better job of turnovers. You look at our first couple of years it was 28, 27 and then you look out the drop off over the next two years there was 17 16 something like that. You’re talking about 10 turnovers. That's 10 extra possessions for our offense, so that's a big emphasis right now. We need to get the football better we've been getting it good and we’ve got to continue to do that."