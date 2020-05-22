GamecockDigest
SEC Clears Voluntary In-Person Athletic Activities

Chaunte'l Powell

The SEC announced that voluntary in-person athletic activities are allowed to resume starting  June 8. 

Schools are expected to adhere to strick safety guidelines including testing athletes for COVID-19 before before June 8. 

South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner issued a statement on the decision. 

"Based on the decision today by the Southeastern Conference Presidents and Chancellors, the University of South Carolina will be ready to host football student-athletes on campus for voluntary workouts on June 8," he said. "They will be on campus several days before to get tested for the COVID-19 virus. We are excited to have our student-athletes back on campus. Their health, safety and well-being are our number one priority. Our staff and medical team have developed a thorough set of protocols that exceed CDC guidelines and will help our student-athletes through the transition back to campus."

He added he is excited to have the athletes back having not seen them since before spring break back in March. 

"I am pleased that we will bring our student-athletes back to campus on June 8 for conditioning and I have confidence in our Department of Athletics to follow public health protocols to mitigate risk to our athletes, coaches and training staff," said UofSC President Bob Caslen. "This is another step toward the phased reopening of our campus and another sign that we are ready to get back to the business of educating our next generation of leaders."

Tanner will be addressing the media today at 4:30 p.m. 

