SEC Dominates Day 1 Of NFL Draft

Former South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw was in familiar company last night when he heard his named called at 14.

Kinlaw was one of 15 former SEC players selected in the first round, though he was the line Gamecock.

The defending champion LSU Tigers saw five players go in the first round including quarterback Joe Burrow and number one overall.

Kinlaw is heading west to start his professional career as the San Francisco 49ers selected him with the 14th pick in the NFL Draft.

Kinlaw had to wait a little later than previously expected as many had him going as high as ninth to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Kinlaw's tremendous athleticism and versatility as well as the pressure he brings in the interior were what set him apart coming into this year’s draft.

Kinlaw put scouts on notice after recording 35 tackles and 6 six during his senior year and being named an Associated Press All-American.

While his draft profile says Kinlaw needs to work on his technique as well as his overall consistency, he has the raw tools and skill saw to be considered by several scouts as the best pass rusher in this year's draft.