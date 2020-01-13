Gamecock Digest
Connor Shaw officially named Director of Player Development

Chaunte'l Powell

The University of South Carolina's all-time winningest quarterback Connor Shaw will become the director of player development for the Gamecock football program head coach Will Muschamp announced Monday.

Shaw replaces Gamecock Great Marcus Lattimore, who had been in the same position since January 2018. Lattimore will depart the Gamecock staff to devote more time to personal and professional opportunities.

"When Marcus and I talked before he was hired, he told me about the long-range plans he had for his personal and professional goals," Muschamp said in a press release issued by the school. "I knew one day Marcus would consider leaving his current role and I always had Connor Shaw in my mind as someone who could fill that position."

As director of player development, Shaw will work with the student-athletes and the "Beyond Football" program, focusing on career development, mental health, financial literacy and life skills.

"I am excited to be back at a program that I love." said Shaw in that same press release. "As an alumnus and someone who wore the Garnet and Black with pride, 'Forever to Thee' is a part of who I am so I'm grateful to contribute in making Gamecock Football the best it can be for our student-athletes."

Shaw came to South Carolina after a stellar career at Flowery Branch (Ga.) High School, playing for his father, Lee Shaw. As the Gamecock starting quarterback, Shaw led Carolina to a 27-5 record, including a 17-0 record at Williams-Brice Stadium. In his four-year career, Shaw completed 480-of-733 passes (65.5 percent) for 6,074 yards with 56 touchdowns while also rushing for 1,683 yards and 17 scores.

"I am confident that Connor will do a great job for our student-athletes and the entire football program," Muschamp said. "He's smart, a winner, cares about developing young people and loves Carolina. No doubt, he'll be a tremendous asset for our program."

Lattimore said he was grateful for the opportunity  and looks forward to seeing what the program achieves in the future. 

"I appreciate the opportunity Coach Muschamp gave me to come back to my University and mentor our football players," said Lattimore. "Our athletics administration, football staff and players made me feel welcome and appreciated. We have something building at South Carolina and I look forward to following the successes that they will soon reach."

