Connor Shaw Helping Gamecocks Navigate Mental Aspect of Social Distancing

When former South Carolina quarterback Connor Shaw took over as Director of Player Development, the Gamecocks knew they were getting an individual who would be able to connect with players and help them deal with the challenges that come with being a student-athlete.

Now Shaw is navigating uncharted territory as the Gamecocks as well as the rest of the nation are practicing social distancing and have been ordered to stay at home for the news few weeks.

“Connor Shaw is meeting on Zoom with our team one time a week to go through the mental issues,” he said. [Shaw’s helping them] develop a routine while staying positive and staying connected with social distancing and physical distancing and making sure our team is staying connected and Connor is doing a great job of that.”

With social distancing and the no in-person activity rule in place, Muschamp said Shaw has had to get creative with ways to keep the team locked in while building camaraderie.

“We’re talking to our players every day and that’s the best we can do at this time,” Muschamp said. “Connor’s come up with some ideas, like having a Madden tournament. He’s come up with some ideas to keep our guys connected and he’s come up with some really good ideas.”

The Gamecocks really have to focus in on the mental aspect as they’re no allowed to monitor players’ actual workouts. From that mental aspect, Muschamp noted that they are still preparing as though the season will start on time.

“Until somebody tells me differently we’re playing in the fall and I think it takes at least eight weeks minimal to get ready,” he said. “A month to get in shape and then a month of practice in order to prepare the right way and keep the student-athletes healthy.”

For now, he said it’s about making it to the summer when they can hopefully get back out on the field.

“Again this is the best we can do. To have the video conferencing, and get face to face as much as possible is the best we can do,” he said.

To get to that point, Muschamp encouraged everyone to continue observing the protocol put in place by government officials during this time.

“In the meantime we’ve got to practice what our government is asking us to do and that’s stay home, practice social distancing, wash our hands and keep our families safe.”

Earlier this year during his introductory press conference, Shaw discussed some of his plans in his new position.