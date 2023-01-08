Sidney Fugar Commits to South Carolina

The offseason is officially underway for South Carolina football. The Gamecocks have concluded the year and now focus on roster construction for the 2023 season. Gamecocks Digest has fans covered with all the latest portal entries and NFL Draft declarations.

The portal window is from December 5 until January 18. If players don't transfer within that window, they must wait until May following spring practice to enter the transfer portal.

Sidney Fugar announced he is transferring to South Carolina Football early Sunday morning. The former Western Illinois OT played one year with his former college before announcing he would be entering the transfer portal.

2023 South Carolina Recruiting Class

LaNorris Sellers, QB

Dontavius Braswell, RB

Mario Anderson, RB (Transfer)

CJ Adams, WR

Vicari Swain, ATH

Kelton Henderson, WR

Tyshawn Russell, WR

Connor Cox, TE

Reid Mikeska, TE

Kamron Sandlin, TE

Trey Knox, TE (Transfer)

Nick Elksnis, TE (Transfer)

Joshua Simon, TE (Transfer)

Oluwatosin Babalade, OT

Jatavius Shivers, OT

Nick Gargiulo, OT (Transfer)

Trovon Baugh, G

Markee Anderson, G

Zavion Hardy, DE (Unsigned)

Monteque Rhames II, DE

Desmond Umeozulu, EDGE

Xzavier McLeod, DT

Elijah Davis, DT (JUCO)

Grayson Howard, ILB

Jalon Kilgore, DB

Zahbari Sandy, DB

Cameron Upshaw Jr, DB

Judge Collier, DB

Current Transfer List:

Austin Stogner, TE (Oklahoma)



Jaheim Bell, TE (FSU)



MarShawn Lloyd, RB (Southern Cal)

Gilber Edmond, EDGE (Portal)

Jordan Davis, OL (Portal)

Joey Hunter, DB (Portal)

Cam Hardy, DB (Portal)

Darryle Ware, LB (Portal)

Tyrese Ross, DB (Portal)

RJ Roderick, S (Portal)

Corey Rucker, WR (Portal)

Hot Rod Fitten, DE (Portal)

Matthew Bailey, LS (Portal)

Rashod Amos, RB (Portal)

Jordan Burch, DE (Portal)

