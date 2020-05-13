South Carolina In The Mix For Florida Athlete With NFL Pedigree

The Gamecocks found out Wednesday that they are still in the hunt for a coveted talent out of Florida to help strengthen the class of 2021.

Simeon Price, a three-star athlete from Pensacola, announced on his personal Twitter page that his recruitment is still open, but South Carolina is one of the top-10 teams.

Price received offers from 18 schools and in his top 10 are five SEC teams. He will be choosing between Oklahoma, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Arkansas, Nebraska, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Tennessee and South Carolina.

Price has NFL pedigree as his father, Mitchell Price, played eight seasons in the early 1990s.

Last season the 6-0, 205 pound prospect played both sides of the ball at wide receiver and defensive back. On offense, he caught 18 passes for 292 yards. Defensively he deflected seven passes, caught one interception and returned a fumble 43 yards. He was also a special teams threat, returning six kickoffs for 162 yards.

Price spoke with the Pensacola News Journal earlier this month about narrowing down his choices and he said he’s been in close contact with his top teams.

“So far, each of the schools on my top 10 are checking up on me three to four times a day,” Price said. “The coaches want to see how I’m doing and what kind of workouts I’m doing. It’s definitely a blessing. I worked and prayed hard to get to this point that I’m at.”

Here’s a look at some players Gamecock fans should keep their eye on:

IN THE HUNT

-Four-star wide receiver Malachi Bennett announced that South Carolina was amongst his Top 8. The Fairfield, Ala. prospect is deciding between the Gamecocks, Ole Miss, Texas A & M, Georgia, UAB, Louisville, Kentucky and Tennessee.

-Tar’Varish Dawson announced South Carolina was amongst his Top 6. Dawson is a four-star athlete out of Lehigh Acres, Fl. And has narrowed it down to South Carolina, Auburn, UCF, Miami, Minnesota and Louisville.

OFFERS MADE

-Santana Hopper, 6-2, 285 lb DT, Shelby, N.C.

-Tre Donaldson, 6-2, 185 lb S, Tallahassee, Fl.

-Xavier Simmons, 6-1, 210 lb, OLB, El Paso, Tx.

-Thomas Davis, 6-2.5, 223 lb OLB, Valdosta, Ga.  committed to Mississippi State.

-Dakota Twitty, 6-3.5, 195 lb WR, Mooresboro, N.C.

-Chris Lawson Jr.,

-Francois Nolton, 6-4, 213 lb, DE, Miami, Ff.

-Jayden Johnson, 6-2, 195 lb, ATH, Cedartown, Ga.

-Ty Anderson, 6-0, 205 lb, LB from Thomasville, Ga.

-Jaylen Sneed, 6-2, 200 lb, LB, Hilton Head.

-Caleb Etienne, the number one offensive tackle in JUCO, was made an offer this spring as well.