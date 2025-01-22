South Carolina Depth Chart Check - What the RB Room Looks Like for 2025 Season
As the South Carolina Gamecocks enter the 2025 season with ample expectations, we take a look at the running back depth chart to see where they stand.
The South Carolina Gamecocks enter the 2025 offseason with plenty of expectations for their upcoming football season. They return plenty of talent from a (9-4) football team in 2024 and for have one of the SEC's best returning starters at the quarterback position. Though, if they are going to live up to expectations in 2025, the running back room will need some folks to step up.
South Carolina Depth Chart - RB Room
Departures:
- Rocket Sanders, Graduation
- DJ Braswell, Portal - Juju McDowell Graduation
Additions:
- Rashul Faison, RB
RB1: Rashul Faison
The Utah State transfer was brought in this offseason to make an immediate impact at a major position of need for the Gamecocks with the departure of Rocket Sanders. Faison went for 1109 yards on 198 carries for Utah State as a junior and comes to South Carolina with one year of eligibility remaining, having started his career at Marshall after a year at JUCO. Faison had to split carries a year ago with a second back and Utah State's QB who carried the ball 68 times in 2024.
RB2: Oscar Adaway III
Adaway received a seventh year of eligibility from the NCAA and returns to South Carolina's roster as the veteran presence in the room. Adaway started his college career at North Texas before spending the 2024 season as Rocket Sanders' backup in Columbia. Adaway appeared in all 13 games in 2024 and rushed for 295 yards and three TDs. His impact out of the backfield was much needed a year ago and will be relied upon in 2025.
RB3: Jawarn Howell
The former FCS All-American at South Carolina St, Howell enters his second season with the Gamecocks and has the ability to be a three-down back in this offense if given the opportunity. He played in just four games a year ago, maintaining the ability to redshirt. Howell logged 19 carries for 123 yards, averaging 6.5 yards per carry, with two touchdowns.
