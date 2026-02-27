NFL Scouting Combine: South Carolina Defensive Lineman Nick Barrett Logs Official 40-Yard Dash Time

The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine is underway and the defensive linemen and linebackers were up first on Thursday. Former South Carolina Gamecock Nick Barrett had his opportunity to test in front of scouts and coaches. Let's take a look at how he did.

Measurements:

Height: 6-foot-3

6-foot-3 Weight: 312 pounds

312 pounds Hand Size: 10 inches

10 inches Arm Length: 33 3/8 inches

Drills:

40-Yard Dash: 5.1 seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.71 seconds

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.91 seconds

Vertical Jump: 31.5 inches

Broad Jump: 9 feet

The score breakdown, from NFL Next Gen Stats, had Barrett coming in at the middle of the pack amongst defensive linemen in the 2026 NFL Draft. The scoring ranges from 50-100. Barrett's production score was a 58 (below average for Next Gen Stats) - 26th among defensive linemen. His athleticism score was considered "good" at 70, which is good for 16th amonth linemen. Both scores combined to give Barrett a total of a 62, which is 26th among draftable linemen.

Draft Outlook

Nick Barrett with his 4 bag rep at the 2026 NFL Combine pic.twitter.com/RVmXPdiTKX — Famously Garnet Sports (@FamouslyGarnet) February 26, 2026

NFL analyst Lance Zierlein see's Barrett's role as a "space eater" at the next level, capable of helping whichever team who drafts him to stop the run.

"Barrett isn’t overly explosive and athletic, but it’s hard to ignore his “slow power” and the way he helped clog the drain as a run-stuffer in 2025. He’s well-built with room to add even more mass. Barrett lacks first-step quickness and sudden hands, so he’s best-suited as a block-eater and two-gapper. The production won’t pop and he won’t add much as a rusher, but Barrett can add depth as a rotational nose tackle for teams looking for more congestion in the middle."

Nick Barrett was a rotational defensive lineman for much of his career in Columbia before becoming a full time starter in 2025. He is currently projected as a day three pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

