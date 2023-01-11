Skip to main content

Jordan Burch Transfers To Oregon

South Carolina defensive end Jordan Burch has officially announced that he's transferring to Oregon.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

South Carolina has had many players enter the transfer portal in the past month, but there wasn't probably a single entry that was more surprising than the one Jordan Burch made just six days ago. Burch was a starter for the Gamecocks' defensive front this past season, recording 60 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in the process.

Burch brought advanced athleticism to the position and was able to greatly affect the pocket even though the stats might fully indicate it, and considering the Gamecocks current depth situation at the position, he was considered to be a great loss should he go through with transferring elsewhere. Jordan did just that, as he announced on twitter Wednesday afternoon that he was heading to Eugene to play for the Oregon Ducks.

It's a big pickup for Dan Lanning and Oregon, who will to make a run at the Pac-12 title next season with quarterback Bo Nix making a surprising return. For the Gamecocks, they undoubtably will need to land an experienced edge rusher before the current transfer portal window closes.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.

B80C2CB5-4BB4-48BB-A974-4BCB23DC5F8F
Football

BREAKING: Jordan Burch Makes Transfer Decision

By Andrew Lyon
Corey Rucker
Football

Corey Rucker Returns To Arkansas State

By Andrew Lyon
Ryan Succop
Football

NFL Week Eighteen: South Carolina Gamecocks in the League

By Christian Dart
Josiah Thompson
Football

Josiah Thompson Cuts List To Six Schools

By Christian Dart
RJ Roderick
Football

RJ Roderick Transfers To Liberty

By Christian Dart
Shane Beamer SEC
Football

South Carolina's Chance To Become a Threat in SEC East

By Andrew Lyon
USATSI_19728132
Football

Spencer Rattler Announces Return To South Carolina

By Andrew Lyon
Jacobi Wright
Basketball

How To Watch: South Carolina at Kentucky

By Andrew Lyon
Antwane Wells
Football

Antwane Wells's Return Helps Offset Offensive Losses

By Andrew Lyon