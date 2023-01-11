BREAKING: Jordan Burch Makes Transfer Decision

South Carolina has had many players enter the transfer portal in the past month, but there wasn't probably a single entry that was more surprising than the one Jordan Burch made just six days ago. Burch was a starter for the Gamecocks' defensive front this past season, recording 60 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in the process.

Burch brought advanced athleticism to the position and was able to greatly affect the pocket even though the stats might fully indicate it, and considering the Gamecocks current depth situation at the position, he was considered to be a great loss should he go through with transferring elsewhere. Jordan did just that, as he announced on twitter Wednesday afternoon that he was heading to Eugene to play for the Oregon Ducks.

It's a big pickup for Dan Lanning and Oregon, who will to make a run at the Pac-12 title next season with quarterback Bo Nix making a surprising return. For the Gamecocks, they undoubtably will need to land an experienced edge rusher before the current transfer portal window closes.

