ICYMI: South Carolina vs. Charlotte Kickoff Time Set

Networks have begun to schedule kickoff times for week four games, and on Monday, it was announced that South Carolina would be hosting Charlotte at 7:30 on September 24 under the lights on ESPNU.

This will be the Gamecocks' second home night game of the young season. Their first game against Georgia State in their season opener, where they beat the Panthers 35-14. The Spencer Rattler era started slowly, but South Carolina responded in the second half and pulled away for a comfortable win.

The Gamecocks host the defending national champions this weekend as the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs travel to Columbia for a noon kickoff. Georgia currently sits at 2-0 and has dismantled Oregon and Samford this year.

Head coach Shane Beamer will play his former squad for the second time in his career. Beamer was formerly with the Bulldogs as an assistant tight ends coach and special teams coordinator before taking the South Carolina job in December 2020.

Last season, the Gamecocks traveled to Athens for an evening kickoff. They lost 13-40 as Georgia quarterback JT Daniels threw for over three hundred yards and three touchdowns in Sanford Stadium in front of an electric crowd.

