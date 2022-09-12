South Carolina vs. Georgia Betting Line, Odds

The Gamecocks play host to the reigning national champion Georgia Bulldogs this weekend and open as substantial underdogs as expected.

Georgia consistently finds ways to cover large point spreads over the past eighteen months; one need look no further than their blowout win vs. Vanderbilt last year. The Bulldogs opened as thirty-five point favorites, a number large enough to entice bettors to lay action on the Commodores.

Alas, Georgia humiliated Vanderbilt 62-0 on the road, indicating how dominant this team can be. South Carolina opens as 24.5-point underdogs this week; for reference, Georgia was favored by seventeen over Oregon in week one.

All major sportsbooks have this game listed, as it features two high-profile SEC teams in an early window.

Draft Kings: UGA -24.5, SC +1300 ML

Fan Duel: UGA -24.5, SC +1280 ML

BetMGM: UGA -24.5, ML N/A

Caeser's Sportsbook: UGA -24.5, SC +1350 ML

The over/under total is set at 50.5 points on all major sites. Neither team covered last weekend, as South Carolina fell well short of the eight-point cover while Georgia couldn't reach an ungodly 55-point spread.

