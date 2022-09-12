Gamecocks Injury Report: Two Impact Defenders Out For UGA

South Carolina suffered multiple injuries throughout Saturday's game, and head coach Shane Beamer has officially ruled two defenders out of the upcoming matchup against Georgia.

Linebacker Mo Kaba and edge rusher Jordan Strachan are dealing with lower body injuries. Beamer was pessimistic when addressing their status, explaining that they don't have an immediate timetable for either. However, he did rule the pairing out for the Georgia game.

"Mo Kaba and Jordan Strachan will certainly be out this week. They won’t play against Georgia and we’ll have some more information for you on that once we’re able to talk to those guys a little bit more face to face."

Strachan's situation, in particular, seems serious. He could not leave the field under his own power and on crutches post-game. Furthermore, Strachan was seen crying with his family members on the way to the locker room for evaluation.

There was some positive news on the injury front. Defensive back Cam Smith left the game with an upper-body injury, yet Beamer seemed confident we would see him on the field soon.

Safety RJ Roderick was a surprise scratch from the Arkansas game. Roderick did not travel with the team after initially being listed as questionable. Beamer shared that Roderick spoke with him at Sunday night's practice and told him "he felt great and was playing Saturday [against Georgia]."

South Carolina may be getting a boost to their receiver room, as wide receiver Corey Rucker seems to be trending upwards in his rehab. Beamer said, "there is a chance" Rucker suits up against Georgia, but they will have to monitor the situation throughout the week.

They lost defensive end Alex Huntley midway through the second quarter against Arkansas, but he returned to the contest and should be fine. Running back Christian Beal-Smith returned from injury on Saturday, seeing just one snap in his Gamecock debut.

