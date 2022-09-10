Skip to main content

LIVE Updates South Carolina vs Arkansas

As the South Carolina Gamecocks take on the Arkansas Razorbacks, we here at Gamecocks Digest will bring you live updates from the day's events.

The University of South Carolina Gamecocks are up and at 'em for an 11 AM local time kickoff against the No. 16 ranked Arkansas Razorbacks, who are an 8.5 point favorite in Vegas. 

Pregame Story Lines 

South Carolina Football Injury Report

  • Christian Beal-Smith, RB (Foot) IN - Beal-Smith missed the season opener, but Beamer confirmed the fifth-year back will play on his weekly call-in show.
  • RJ Roderick, S (Arm) QUESTIONABLE - Roderick left the Georgia State game on the first drive after suffering an arm injury. Beamer said, "we'll see," when asked about Roderick's status.
  • Jakai Moore, T (Knee) QUESTIONABLE - Beamer stated that Moore could have returned to the contest on Saturday but confirmed the injury may be more significant than the staff originally thought. Moore is expected to go through warm-ups and see how he feels.
  • Corey Rucker, WR (Foot) OUT - Rucker will be out for the second straight week with a foot injury. Beamer confirmed that they will reassess after Arkansas but ruled him out ahead of kickoff.

How to watch South Carolina @ Arkansas

  • Gameday: September 10th, 2022
  • Game Time: 12 pm EDT
  • TV: ESPN
  • Location: D.W.R Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

How to Listen to the Game

You can listen to the game through the Gamecocks Radio Network with Todd Ellis on the call!

