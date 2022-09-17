South Carolina vs. Georgia: The Halftime Report

For the second straight game, Shane Beamer's Gamecocks got off to a lackluster start after a combination of solid play-calling by Georgia's Todd Monken and self-inflicted errors by South Carolina.

After the Gamecocks' first drive stalled near midfield, the Bulldogs, through quick passes and some motion handoffs to the edge, drove 82 yards down the field for their first score. Then, after a picturesque 46-yard throw from Spencer Rattler to Jaheim Bell, Rattler would throw an untimely interception to Georgia's Malachi Starks, giving away the building momentum back to the opposing sideline.

Georgia would score touchdowns on their next two possessions while the Gamecocks' offense struggled to sustain drives.

We talked this week about Georgia's offensive evolution under offensive coordinator Todd Monken. So far, he's challenging the depleted Gamecocks secondary with multiple tosses, jet sweeps, and swing passes to the edge, with most of them being successful.

On offense, South Carolina continues to have issues finding consistency, whether it be Spencer Ratter's decision-making, the blocking on edge runs or getting separation on intermediate or deep routes. Marcus Satterfield's offense isn't doing themselves enough favors, which against an elite team like Georgia must be avoided at all costs.

The only way South Carolina can get back into this game is to string together consecutive successful drives on both offense and defense. Still, there's no question that if you want to pull off a victory of such magnitude, you have to go blow-for-blow with the opponent, not suffer repeated blows at your expense.

