Final Injury Report for Georgia Vs. South Carolina

The South Carolina Gamecocks play host to Georgia this afternoon, marking one of the premier matchups of the day.

Both teams will be without several impact players, including some late surprise additions. Georgia had two impact players stay in Athens, which was a bit of a surprise to fans around the country.

Head coach Kirby Smart's program is coming off a national title win, something they hadn't done in forty-one years. Meanwhile, South Carolina is amidst a roster overhaul spearheaded by head coach Shane Beamer. The two squads carry some of the most unique rosters in college, and it should be an entertaining matchup.

South Carolina Football Injury Report

RJ Roderick, S (Arm) QUESTIONABLE - Roderick missed the Arkansas game after suffering an injury against Georgia State.

Corey Rucker, WR (Foot) QUESTIONABLE - Rucker has yet to make his season debut after injuring his foot during preseason camp. The Arkansas State transfer would provide a much-needed boost to this receiver room.

Alex Huntley, EDGE (Leg) QUESTIONABLE - Huntley left the game against Arkansas with a lower-body injury but returned to action later in the contest.

Cam Smith, CB (Unknown) QUESTIONABLE - Smith left the Arkansas game with a towel draped over his head. Beamer downplayed the significance of his injury post-game.

David Spaulding, CB (Shoulder) QUESTIONABLE - Spaulding is still recovering from shoulder surgery but is reportedly trending in the right direction.

Georgia Injury Report

Nyland Green, DB (Hamstring) Questionable - Struggling with a hamstring injury following Oregon.

Adonai Mitchell, WR (Ankle) OUT - Mitchell did not travel with the team after sustaining an ankle injury against Samford.

Arik Gilbert, TE (Unknown) OUT - Gilbert was a surprise late scratch, not traveling with the team to Columbia in any capacity.

Arian Smith, WR (Ankle) OUT - SI Dawgs Daily confirms Smith will miss at least 2 months due to undergoing surgery. (8/18)

Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery this week, per Smart.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.