Jalen Brooks Leaves Texas A&M Game

South Carolina suffered an injury during the Texas A&M game. Wide receiver Jalen Brooks took a scary fall after attempting to make a play in the end zone and has officially left the game.

Quarterback Spencer Rattler got out of the pocket on second down and fired a strike downfield. Brooks had a chance to make a play on the ball but had to turn around and was hit by an Aggie defender.

He banged his head on the ground and exited the game into the medical tent. Brooks will undergo further evaluation before the medical staff determines if he can make a return to the game. South Carolina has struggled to develop a rhythm on offense and needs Brooks back to contribute.

How to Watch Texas A&M @ South Carolina

Gameday: Saturday, October 22nd, 2022.

Saturday, October 22nd, 2022. Game time: 7:30 pm ET

7:30 pm ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Stadium: Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, South Carolina)

Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, South Carolina)

How to Listen to the Game

You can listen to the game through the Gamecocks Radio Network with Todd Ellis on the call!

