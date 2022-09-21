Shane Beamer Sees Progress With Offensive Line

For a particular faction in South Carolina's fanbase, the issues with the offensive struggles stem from one position group, the offensive line. While it's fair to say the offensive line hasn't consistently performed the way they're capable of doing so, Gamecock head coach Shane Beamer would probably not just disagree with those sentiments but be willing to explain that it's not all on them.

When asked for his thoughts about the offensive line's performance against Georgia at his weekly Tuesday presser, coach Beamer said that he felt they had a solid overall performance and some had overlooked it.

"I thought they played really, really well, and nobody's talking about that. Now, did we win the game? Did we play well on offense? No. Did we have moral victories because we didn't have a ton of sacks? No, but I think if you look at it, I mean we lined up, and we were able to pop some runs in there where we're a shoe-string tackle away from popping a couple of them… we protected the quarterback for the most part, but did we give [up] some pressure, yes."

Shane Beamer would discuss how Spencer Rattler's issues regarding his pocket presence during plays have compounded the Gamecocks' inability to sustain drives to convey that other negative factors affect the offense.

Coach Beamer also commended how the offensive line showed progress because they dealt with adversity regarding the number of guys who had to either play a different position or rotate in due to injuries. Shane also mentioned how well they executed some of the run schemes in Marcus Satterfield's offense is a positive sign looking ahead.

"[With] missing Jaylen Nichols and some guys, Dylan [Wonnum] having to go and play left tackle, [Tyshawn] Wannamaker going to right tackle, Trai Jones coming in there and playing some, I thought those guys took a step forward and showed that we can run the ball," Beamer stated. "I mean, some of the runs that popped were some of the same run schemes, over and over again; it was just out of some different formations. We've gotta continue to be better, we haven't arrived by any stretch of the imagination, but I thought those guys took a good step against a really, really good defense."

