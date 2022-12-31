Spencer Rattler: "We Can't Hang Our Heads After This Loss"

After an incredible stretch of performances against Tennessee and Clemson to end the regular season, quarterback Spencer Rattler and the offense could not muster enough on Friday afternoon against a stingy Notre Dame defense that held the Gamecocks to just 14 offensive points.

In the postgame madness, the Arizona native withstood the microphones stacked in front of him and answered questions on the game and the season.

After South Carolina scored their second touchdown on the day, the offense didn't put together another touchdown drive until midway through the third quarter. Rattler stated that in those drives, the offense was dull and got behind too often on early downs, leading to difficult third-down attempts that the Gamecocks could not convert.

Rattler gave the Fighting Irish defense a ton of credit for their performance in the game, admitting that he didn't feel the Gamecocks lost because of too many self-inflicted errors, but in the same vein, said all of the sacks in the game were on him.

With the offensive game plan put together by Freddie Kitchens and graduate assistant Nick Coleman, Rattler credited them for taking input from the players and putting them in good position to make plays throughout the game.

When looking back on his decision to come to Columbia and everything that's happened since, Rattler emphasized how it felt like time flew by so quickly and that, in terms of football, it was the fastest year in his whole life.

When asked about his future decision, Rattler said he doesn't know what he's going to do and that he'll talk with his family and friends to get some advice on his next career move.

When reflecting on the season as a whole, Rattler noted that the program was still trending in the right direction and that Carolina secured some monumental wins for the program.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.