GamecockDigest
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

A Look at What Would've Been the Gamecocks' Spring scrimmage Pt 1

Chaunte'l Powell

Saturday would've been South Carolina's annual spring scrimmage and though that game isn't happening here's a look at what would've been the focal point on the defensive side of the ball. 

The Gamecocks lost senior defensive linemen Javon Kinlaw, Kobe Smith and DJ Wonnum, so identifying their replacements is a top priority. 

Earlier this year after spring practice, defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson said he had high expectations for Zacch Pickens and Rick Sandidge. 

He's also excited to have Keir Thomas back after medically redshirting Las season follow an infection to his surgically repaired ankle.

Kingsley "JJ"  Enagbare is another name on that line that should see minutes and hopefully consistant production after showing flashes last year. 

The Gamecocks have a number of defensive goals for the year that include holding teams to 16 points or less. To do that, Robinson said they're trying to eliminate explosive plays and hold teams to five yards or less per pass and about three or less per rush. 

Forcing turnovers is also a top priority as Robinson said they weree down 10 turnovers last season compared to years past. He and head coach Will Muschamp said those 10 extra possessions are crucial. 

The Gamecocks will be out of commission for a little while longer as the SEC suspended all in-person athletic activities until May 31st. 

Question of the Day: Which position group are you most excited to see when football does return? 

https://www.si.com/college/southcarolina/football/which-position-group-on-the-defensive-side-of-the-ball-are-you-most-Mp-BsF4z7Eu4RjQsUA7M7w

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SEC suspends all in-person sports activities until at least May 31st.

Chaunte'l Powell

Who is Running Back U?

Chaunte'l Powell

The WNBA has postponed the start of the 2020 season.

Chaunte'l Powell

Which school is O-line U?

Chaunte'l Powell

Around the SEC: Newly hired Mississippi State coach Mike Leach…

Chaunte'l Powell

How college coaches are adjusting to home life.

Chaunte'l Powell

Harris, Boston Collect All-America Honors

Harris was named to the team whole Boston picked up an honorable mention.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Staley Makes History as Naismith Coach of the Year

Staley completed her sweep of annual awards today as the Atlanta Tipoff Club named her its 2020 Werner Ladder Naismith Women's College Coach of the Year.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Tennessee Titans have talked to Jadeveon Clowney.

Chaunte'l Powell

Javon Kinlaw Clock's In At #10 On SI's Big Board

A quick look at projected first-round NFL draft pick Javon Kinlaw.

Chaunte'l Powell