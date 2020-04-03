A Look at What Would've Been the Gamecocks' Spring scrimmage Pt 1

Saturday would've been South Carolina's annual spring scrimmage and though that game isn't happening here's a look at what would've been the focal point on the defensive side of the ball.

The Gamecocks lost senior defensive linemen Javon Kinlaw, Kobe Smith and DJ Wonnum, so identifying their replacements is a top priority.

Earlier this year after spring practice, defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson said he had high expectations for Zacch Pickens and Rick Sandidge.

He's also excited to have Keir Thomas back after medically redshirting Las season follow an infection to his surgically repaired ankle.

Kingsley "JJ" Enagbare is another name on that line that should see minutes and hopefully consistant production after showing flashes last year.

The Gamecocks have a number of defensive goals for the year that include holding teams to 16 points or less. To do that, Robinson said they're trying to eliminate explosive plays and hold teams to five yards or less per pass and about three or less per rush.

Forcing turnovers is also a top priority as Robinson said they weree down 10 turnovers last season compared to years past. He and head coach Will Muschamp said those 10 extra possessions are crucial.

The Gamecocks will be out of commission for a little while longer as the SEC suspended all in-person athletic activities until May 31st.

Question of the Day: Which position group are you most excited to see when football does return?

