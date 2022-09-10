South Carolina's Effort Signifies New Direction

Arkansas had their way with South Carolina on Saturday, but the Gamecocks' fight and spirit should not go overlooked. The players proved they believe in each other and their coaching staff, a victory that proves the worth of this program.

Lesser teams would have rolled over and watched the clock, waiting for the triple zeros to appear. South Carolina opted to claw until the final whistle, scoring twenty-one points in the second half.

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman builds his teams from the trenches out; if he is in your building, both sides of the line will be dominant. Furthermore, their coaching staff came out with a strong game plan, running the ball from various looks to keep the Gamecocks on their toes.

The Razorbacks had a clear advantage when running the football, yet Carolina defenders remained physical. They made effort plays on the ball that could have changed the game.

For example, quarterback KJ Jefferson ran towards the goal line in the final minutes up two scores. He extended the ball towards the goal line when suddenly a duo of Gamecock defenders appeared and punched the ball free.

Officials determined after a replay review that Jefferson was down at the one-yard line, but there was a question as to whether he fumbled out of the back of the end zone. They could have allowed him to walk in for a score, but their efforts almost changed the game.

South Carolina threw the kitchen sink at the Hogs. They recovered an onside kick, changed the tempo of their passing game, and utilized different formations to keep Arkansas guessing.

Head coach Shane Beamer is now in his second season with the Gamecocks, meaning we are beginning to see the culture he has instilled. In some scenarios we see players quit on their head coach, which leads to said coaches losing their jobs.

For example, former head coach Will Muschamp had teams quit on him several times during his tenure. While that may not solely be Muschamp's fault, he owns responsibility in it.

Last season, Beamer coached in a program that still had Muschamp's imprint on it. They had multiple uninspiring losses last year that left viewers frustrated. For example, they essentially rolled over against Texas A&M, allowing 41 points in the first three quarters and remaining scoreless until the fourth.

South Carolina also appeared visibly afraid against Georgia last year. They were obviously outmanned, but didn't appear to believe in themselves.

They may not have had the talent or game plan to compete with Arkansas on Saturday, but they had the effort. Over time the talent discrepancy will tighten, as recruits will see the values this program instills.

Fans expected South Carolina to immediately become SEC contenders overnight. Unfortunately, that isn't the reality of football. There are a series of small steps you must take, and the first is competing with the juggernauts before you worry about outright beating them.

Compete is exactly what the Gamecocks did. The Beamer era continues to exceed expectations, and this was a positive step for the program.

