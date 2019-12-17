Gamecock Digest
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

South Carolina BOT approves alcohol sales

Chaunte'l Powell

The University of South Carolina announced Tuesday that its Board of Trustees granted approval for the sale of alcoholic beverages in athletics venues during a meeting held that day. The university will begin selling beer and wine at home football, men's and women's basketball and baseball games starting January 1, 2020,.

Beer and wine sales will commence for home women's basketball games on Jan. 2 vs. Kentucky and men's basketball games on Jan. 7 vs. Florida. The first baseball game at Founders Park is Feb. 14 vs. Holy Cross.

The Southeastern Conference rescinded its ban on the sale of alcohol beverages in public areas at home athletics events in its annual meetings in May 2019.

"Our athletics and university staff have reviewed data and best practices pertaining to alcohol sales at peer institutions around the nation and have been navigating laws unique to the state of South Carolina," USC Athletics Director Ray Tanner said in a press release issued by the school. "We want to make sure we do this right as it relates to security, customer service and the fan experience."

After today's vote, the university will sell beer and wine at Williams-Brice Stadium in 2020 for general seating sections while continuing to accommodate the current alcohol distribution practices within the facility. The university and athletics' concessionaire, Aramark, have worked tirelessly with a multitude of state agencies and partners to ensure that gameday sales of beer and wine is conducted in a safe and responsible manner.

"I appreciate the work of our state agencies in helping us get these challenges resolved in a manner that will benefit our fans," said Tanner. "There are state laws in place that make the issue of selling alcohol in the general seating areas of Williams-Brice Stadium more complex. Through the diligent efforts of these agencies, university staff and the benefits realized from the project coming online in 2020, we are well positioned to deliver beer and wine sales and maintain a safe and fan-friendly experience."

Per the newly established revised SEC limitations, institutions that offer alcohol sales in public areas must incorporate Conference-wide alcohol management expectations, which include:

Alcoholic beverages are to be sold and dispensed only at designated stationary locations;

Alcoholic beverages may not be sold by vendors within the seating areas;

Identification check is required at every point of sale to prevent sales to minors;

Alcoholic beverage sales are limited to beer and wine only (no hard liquor or mixed drinks may be sold in public seating areas);

Limits must be established on the number of drinks purchased at one time by an individual;

Alcohol must be dispensed into cups;

Safe server training and additional training for staff to handle high risk situations is required; and

Designated stop times for sale and/or distribution of alcohol must be enforced as follows for these home

Gamecock athletics events:

Football (end of 3rd quarter);

Basketball (Men's-Second half 12-minute TV timeout; Women's-End of 3rd quarter);

Baseball (end of the top of 7th inning)

"We take pride in providing a quality gameday experience for all fans that come through the gates at our athletics events," added Tanner. "We are being strategic and thoughtful implementing alcohol sales at our athletic venues in an effort to benefit the overall fan experience

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY
Chaunte'l Powell

South Carolina is still in contention for the 5-star defensive end. His decision has been moved up…

Chaunte'l Powell

Gamecock prospect Jordan Burch makes SI's All-American Defensive team.

Mike Bobo and Will Muschamp field questions about upcoming season

Chaunte'l Powell

The two discussed offensive philosophies, their relationship and more during Bobo's introductory press conference.

South Carolina OC Mike Bobo talks offensive expectations

Chaunte'l Powell

Bobo said he feels the run game is still key.

Chaunte'l Powell

SI All-American offense named

Kinlaw named AP 1st Team All-American

Chaunte'l Powell

South Carolina's standout DT collects another accolade

Gamecock players take home awards at football banquet

Chaunte'l Powell

South Carolina held its annual football banquet and handed out a number of awards

Dawn Staley assess Gamecocks'execution against Purdue

Chaunte'l Powell

South Carolina played one of their more complete games of the season against Purdue and gear up for Duke.

Gamecocks take care of Purdue

Chaunte'l Powell

South Carolina picked up win number 10 on the year after beating Purdue 85-49 Sunday.

Chaunte'l Powell

Former Gamecock DB lands at Georgia State. Jamyest Williams announced on his Instagram page that…