A look at South Carolina's most recent coaching hires

Chaunte'l Powell

With the two weeks until spring practice, South Carolina Gamecocks saw a few more additions to the coaching staff.

Former Tennessee assistant Tracy Rocker joins the staff as the defensive line coach while Drew Hughes, also from Tennessee, was hired as the director of player personnel.

Rocker reportedly got a two-year contract through December 31, 2021 and is set to make $525,000 annually.

Bryan McClendon is reportedly not taking the wide receiver positon he interviewed for with the Pittsburgh Steelers and will remain on staff. 

The Gamecocks are also in search of a running back coach and Tommie Robinson is rumored be in the running after a successful stint with the defending national champion LSU Tigers. 

Rocker comes to the Gamecocks with a wealth of SEC experience. The former Auburn athlete previously held coaching positions at UGA, Arkansas, Mississippi as well as his alma mater. He also has professional experience having worked with the Tennessee Titans. He was most recently credited with transforming the Volunteer’s defensive line for the better. Tennessee lost all of its starters from 2018 at that position and still was noted as the group that anchored the team. Sports Illustrated’s Cory Sanning gave the group an A- on his end of year review, citing how they wore down defenses with big hits while also defending the run.

He inherits a line filled with talent and potential. Zaach Pickens was a top 10 recruit of 2018 and return to give the Gamecocks some leadership along with Rick Sandidge and Aaron Sterling. Kingsley Enagbare is also a key returning piece after showing promise last year. He recorded 3.5 sacks and 7 tackles for a loss last year.

The Gamecocks of course have the highly touted incoming class of Hammond standouts Jordan Burch and Alex Huntly and Markius Scott to integrate.

