This Week's Gamecock Offers and Commitments

The Gamecocks continue to bolster the 2021 class despite the circumstances. Here’s a look at commitments and offers made this week.

Headlining the week was Bryce Steele, the four-star linebacker out of Alexandria, Va. After narrowing his choices down to UNC, USC and Texas, Steele spoke with Rivals on what made him choose the Gamecocks.

Here’s a look at the handful of offers made this week:

-Francois Nolton, 6-4, 213 lb, four-star defensive end from Miami.

-Jayden Johnson, 6-2, 195 lb, three-star athlete out of Cedartown GA.

-Ty Anderson, 6-0, 205 lb, linebacker from Thomasville, Ga.

-Jaylen Sneed, 6-2, 200 lb, four-star linebacker out of Hilton Head.

Caleb Etienne, the number one offensive tackle in JUCO, was made an offer last week as well.

JJ Jones, the four-star wide receiver out of Myrtle Beach, narrowed his decision down to 10 and the Gamecocks made the cut.