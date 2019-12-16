Gamecock Digest
Gamecock players take home awards at football banquet

Chaunte'l Powell

Saturday night was the annual Senior Banquet and Awards Ceremony for the University of South Carolina’s football program. The event was held at Founder's Zone at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Both coaches’ awards and player’s choice awards were handed out and amongst recipients was record-setting wide receiver Bryan Edwards, who was voted as the Steve Wadiak Most Valuable Player by his teammates. Edwards, T.J. Brunson, Javon Kinlaw, Donell Stanley, and D.J. Wonnum were named the Rex Enright permanent team captains.

 Below is the complete list of award winners:

COACHES' AWARDS:

 Comeback Player of the Year - D.J. Wonnum

 Nutrition Award - Kingsley Enagbare, Donell Stanley, D.J. Wonnum

 Dr. Harris Pastides Outstanding Student-Athlete Award - Chavis Dawkins, Javon Kinlaw, Kobe Smith, Keir Thomas, D.J. Wonnum, Dylan Wonnum

 Community Service Award - Spencer Eason-Riddle

 Strength & Conditioning Award - Kevin Harris, Dakereon Joyner, D.J. Wonnum

 Offensive Scout Team Award - Slade Carroll

 Defensive Scout Team Award - Rodricus Fitten

 Special Teams Scout Team Award - Jaylan Foster

PLAYERS' CHOICE AWARDS:

 Unselfish Teammate - Offense - Dakereon Joyner, Donell Stanley

 Unselfish Teammate - Defense - Javon Kinlaw

 Unselfish Teammate - Special Teams - Spencer Eason-Riddle

 Tenacity Award - Offense - Rico Dowdle, Bryan Edwards

 Tenacity Award - Defense - Javon Kinlaw

 Tenacity Award - Special Teams - Joseph Charlton, Spencer Eason-Riddle

 Leadership Award - Offense - Donell Stanley

 Leadership Award - Defense - T.J. Brunson

 Leadership Award - Special Teams - Joseph Charlton

 MVP - Offense (Steve Spurrier Award) - Bryan Edwards

 MVP - Defense (Joe Morrison Award) - Javon Kinlaw

 MVP - Special Teams (Jim Carlen Award) - Joseph Charlton

 Most Explosive Player - Offense - Bryan Edwards

 Most Productive Player - Defense - Javon Kinlaw

 Most Productive Player - Special Teams - Joseph Charlton

 Steve Wadiak MVP Award - Bryan Edwards

 Rex Enright Captains' Award - T.J. Brunson, Bryan Edwards, Javon Kinlaw, Donell Stanley, D.J. Wonnum

