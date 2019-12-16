Gamecock players take home awards at football banquet
Saturday night was the annual Senior Banquet and Awards Ceremony for the University of South Carolina’s football program. The event was held at Founder's Zone at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Both coaches’ awards and player’s choice awards were handed out and amongst recipients was record-setting wide receiver Bryan Edwards, who was voted as the Steve Wadiak Most Valuable Player by his teammates. Edwards, T.J. Brunson, Javon Kinlaw, Donell Stanley, and D.J. Wonnum were named the Rex Enright permanent team captains.
Below is the complete list of award winners:
COACHES' AWARDS:
Comeback Player of the Year - D.J. Wonnum
Nutrition Award - Kingsley Enagbare, Donell Stanley, D.J. Wonnum
Dr. Harris Pastides Outstanding Student-Athlete Award - Chavis Dawkins, Javon Kinlaw, Kobe Smith, Keir Thomas, D.J. Wonnum, Dylan Wonnum
Community Service Award - Spencer Eason-Riddle
Strength & Conditioning Award - Kevin Harris, Dakereon Joyner, D.J. Wonnum
Offensive Scout Team Award - Slade Carroll
Defensive Scout Team Award - Rodricus Fitten
Special Teams Scout Team Award - Jaylan Foster
PLAYERS' CHOICE AWARDS:
Unselfish Teammate - Offense - Dakereon Joyner, Donell Stanley
Unselfish Teammate - Defense - Javon Kinlaw
Unselfish Teammate - Special Teams - Spencer Eason-Riddle
Tenacity Award - Offense - Rico Dowdle, Bryan Edwards
Tenacity Award - Defense - Javon Kinlaw
Tenacity Award - Special Teams - Joseph Charlton, Spencer Eason-Riddle
Leadership Award - Offense - Donell Stanley
Leadership Award - Defense - T.J. Brunson
Leadership Award - Special Teams - Joseph Charlton
MVP - Offense (Steve Spurrier Award) - Bryan Edwards
MVP - Defense (Joe Morrison Award) - Javon Kinlaw
MVP - Special Teams (Jim Carlen Award) - Joseph Charlton
Most Explosive Player - Offense - Bryan Edwards
Most Productive Player - Defense - Javon Kinlaw
Most Productive Player - Special Teams - Joseph Charlton
Steve Wadiak MVP Award - Bryan Edwards
Rex Enright Captains' Award - T.J. Brunson, Bryan Edwards, Javon Kinlaw, Donell Stanley, D.J. Wonnum