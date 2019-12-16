Gamecock players take home awards at football banquet

Saturday night was the annual Senior Banquet and Awards Ceremony for the University of South Carolina’s football program. The event was held at Founder's Zone at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Both coaches’ awards and player’s choice awards were handed out and amongst recipients was record-setting wide receiver Bryan Edwards, who was voted as the Steve Wadiak Most Valuable Player by his teammates. Edwards, T.J. Brunson, Javon Kinlaw, Donell Stanley, and D.J. Wonnum were named the Rex Enright permanent team captains.

Below is the complete list of award winners:

COACHES' AWARDS:

Comeback Player of the Year - D.J. Wonnum

Nutrition Award - Kingsley Enagbare, Donell Stanley, D.J. Wonnum

Dr. Harris Pastides Outstanding Student-Athlete Award - Chavis Dawkins, Javon Kinlaw, Kobe Smith, Keir Thomas, D.J. Wonnum, Dylan Wonnum

Community Service Award - Spencer Eason-Riddle

Strength & Conditioning Award - Kevin Harris, Dakereon Joyner, D.J. Wonnum

Offensive Scout Team Award - Slade Carroll

Defensive Scout Team Award - Rodricus Fitten

Special Teams Scout Team Award - Jaylan Foster

PLAYERS' CHOICE AWARDS:

Unselfish Teammate - Offense - Dakereon Joyner, Donell Stanley

Unselfish Teammate - Defense - Javon Kinlaw

Unselfish Teammate - Special Teams - Spencer Eason-Riddle

Tenacity Award - Offense - Rico Dowdle, Bryan Edwards

Tenacity Award - Defense - Javon Kinlaw

Tenacity Award - Special Teams - Joseph Charlton, Spencer Eason-Riddle

Leadership Award - Offense - Donell Stanley

Leadership Award - Defense - T.J. Brunson

Leadership Award - Special Teams - Joseph Charlton

MVP - Offense (Steve Spurrier Award) - Bryan Edwards

MVP - Defense (Joe Morrison Award) - Javon Kinlaw

MVP - Special Teams (Jim Carlen Award) - Joseph Charlton

Most Explosive Player - Offense - Bryan Edwards

Most Productive Player - Defense - Javon Kinlaw

Most Productive Player - Special Teams - Joseph Charlton

Steve Wadiak MVP Award - Bryan Edwards

Rex Enright Captains' Award - T.J. Brunson, Bryan Edwards, Javon Kinlaw, Donell Stanley, D.J. Wonnum