Gamecock athletes post highest GPAs in school history

The University of South Carolina Athletics Department concluded the fall 2019 semester with a departmental GPA of 3.378. It marks the department's highest GPA in school history and the 26th-consecutive semester for a departmental GPA above 3.0. 16 of the 18 teams earned a 3.0 or better GPA during the fall semester.

Beach Volleyball earned the highest team GPA among all athletics teams with a 3.76, while Women's Golf earned the second-highest team mark within the department with a 3.75. Equestrian earned a 3.60, Men's Swimming & Diving a 3.61, Men's Tennis a 3.73 and Beach Volleyball a 3.76, all of which are the highest team GPAs to date for each program.

"I am so proud of the academic accomplishments of our student-athletes," USC athletics director Ray Tanner said in a press release issued by the school. "Their achievements in the classroom come with tremendous discipline, hard work and a commitment to make graduation a priority. I am also appreciative of Maria Hickman, Paul Stoltzfus and our staff at the Dodie for their work in assisting our student-athletes to reach their academic goals."

The department also set a record by naming 97 student-athletes to the President's List by earning a 4.0. Additionally, 168 student-athletes were named to the Dean's List with a 3.5 and 424 to the Athletic Director's Honor Roll with a 3.0.

Here is a complete list of GPAs by sport:

Baseball 3.017

Men's Basketball 2.811

Women's Basketball 3.246

Equestrian 3.605

Football 2.985

Men's Golf 3.191

Women's Golf 3.753

Men's Soccer 3.599

Women's Soccer 3.633

Softball 3.487

Men's Swimming & Diving 3.617

Women's Swimming & Diving 3.673

Men's Tennis 3.734

Women's Tennis 3.733

Men's Track & Field 3.185

Women's Track & Field/Cross Country 3.494

Beach Volleyball 3.760

Volleyball 3.555