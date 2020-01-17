Muschamp hires new Special Teams Coordinator

Kyle Krantz has been named the Gamecocks' special teams coordinator and assistant defensive backs coach, University of South Carolina head football coach Will Muschamp announced today.

"After interviewing multiple people for the position, I determined Kyle is the best fit for our staff," said Muschamp. "Kyle has assisted with our special teams for the past four years, including on the field in each of the past two seasons. He has done much of the legwork and game planning for those units, and can also bring some new ideas to that facet of the game. Having Kyle take over the coordinator duties will also make for a seamless transition for our players."

Krantz will also help out on the defensive side of the ball.

"On the defensive side of the ball, Kyle will assist Travaris Robinson with the defensive backs," Muschamp said. "I will coach the inside linebackers while Mike Peterson will continue to coach the outside linebackers and John Scott will be in charge of the defensive line."

Krantz, 32, has been part of the Gamecock football program for the past four years and has worked with Muschamp for the last seven years. He served as a defensive analyst for the Gamecocks from 2016-17, before moving to an on-field role in 2018 as the special teams assistant while coaching the Nickels and SAM linebackers. He briefly returned to an analyst position earlier this month in a staff reshuffling before another on-field position became available. Krantz owns 11 years of coaching experience, including nine seasons in the SEC as part of four different programs.