Gamecocks Focused On Situational Football

University of South Carolina Athletics

After a day of work in the weight room and watching film, the South Carolina football team returned to the practice fields Thursday morning dressed in shells for the seventh practice of fall camp.

"We worked on a lot of situations today - one minute to win the game with a field goal, one minute for a touchdown, and a lot of third down work," head coach Will Muschamp said. "We really worked on a lot of perimeter stuff as far as our offense and defense was concerned."

Muschamp spoke about what he wants to see more of in practice.

 "Mental toughness - you've got to battle through. It was a little hotter than it's been," noted the Carolina coach. "We had some guys who didn't battle through it as best they need to. We need to improve, we need to get in better shape, carrying the pads and making really good decisions when the game is on the line. We were 6-1 in our second season here in one-score games, and that's a large reason why we won nine games. That's good coaching and that's good playing. We've got to improve in those situations and we'll continue to do so. We have a good situational practice tomorrow, then we'll go in the stadium on Saturday."

Carolina Calls with Muschamp  returned to the airwaves Thursday night and will continue on most Thursdays throughout the season. Hosted by the voice of Carolina Football and Gamecock Hall of Famer, Todd Ellis, the show will originate from a new location this year - Backstreets Grill, located at 2400 Devine Street in Columbia. The show will air from 7-8 pm ET and be carried on the flagship station of the Gamecocks, WNKT-FM, across the Palmetto State on the Gamecock Radio Network and over the internet at GamecocksOnline.com.

The Gamecocks will practice in helmets on Friday before holding a scrimmage at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday.

Football

