Virtual Drafts Have Provided Full Experience Thus Far

This spring has shown that professional sports going virtual with their drafts doesn’t mean the experience has to be any less special for the athletes.

With the MLB becoming the third consecutive professional sport to have a virtual draft, they will be able to follow the blueprint laid by the NFL and WNBA in April.

Gamecock fans saw Mikiah Herbert Harrigan and Tyasha Harris get taken with back-to-back picks in the first round of the WNBA draft and though there was very slight technical difficulties, the night went off without a hitch.

WNBA commissioner Cathy Englebert and the rest of the league officials tried to give the draftees the full experience, encouraging them to show off their draft day outfits and sending first round picks a welcome kit with all 12 hats so no matter who selected them they would be ready.

Harris commended the league for giving them the full experience despite the circumstances.

“Through a difficult time and unprecedented times with being on lockdown due to the coronavirus, I think they made a great effort just to make it a great night,” she said. “Even though it was difficult I think we found peace and happiness throughout it all. They just made it a wonderful night for me and all the other draftees.”

A week later South Carolina fans heard a number of familiar names during the NFL draft and were able to see the joyous reaction of first round pick Javon Kinlaw and his family thanks to the extensive set up provided by the league.

Kinlaw’s moment went viral as his father barrel rolled from excitement upon hearing his son’s name called.

The first day of the MLB draft might be just as exciting for Gamecock fans as right-handed pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski is predicted to go in the first round to the Atlanta Braves.

Mlodzinski had a 5.59 ERA during his first two years at USC, but his profile has noted improvement.

"The redshirt sophomore has smoothed out his three-quarters delivery since high school and did a much better job of repeating his mechanics during the summer. He's athletic and his arm works well, so there's no reason he shouldn't have good control," his draft profile stated.