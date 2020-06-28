GamecockDigest
South Carolina's Virtual Visit Ends With Parent Commentary

Chaunte'l Powell

Day three of the University of South Carolina's virtual tour ended with parental commentary. 

The families of Luke Doty, Mike Wyman, Jordan Burch and more spoke on what they were able to get during their actual tours and why they felt USC was the place for their sons. 

  Thursday the NCAA's Division I Council Coordination Committee announced it has extended the recruiting dead period through Aug. 31 for all sports., meaning on campus visits were still prohibited.

"The full Council and the Council Coordination Committee will continue to review the recruiting dead periods on a regular basis," the announcement read. "A dead period precludes all in-person recruiting. Phone calls and correspondence can continue to occur."

Earlier this month, the Council voted to allow players to hold actual practice in July.

The model for schools whose first game is Sept. 5 allows teams to have up to eight hours for weight training, conditioning and film review per week From July 13-23.

From July 24, through Aug. 6, schools will be allowed to participate in up to 20 hours of athletically related activities per week. This includes weight training and conditioning, walk-throughs that include a football and team meetings.

As of right now the South Carolina Gamecocks are still meeting with players via Zoom and going through installs according to head coach Will Muschamp.

