Where Does South Carolina Go?

South Carolina's win over the Kentucky Wildcats has fans looking forward to what lies ahead. The Gamecocks currently sit at 4-2 with an in-conference win, an encouraging start as they dive into conference play.

The Gamecocks are off this week, as they have a bye. The team will rest up and pad some injuries, as several impact Gamecocks missed action with lingering issues. However, they have a demanding schedule coming out of their bye.

October 22: vs. Texas A&M (4-4)

October 29: vs. Missouri (2-4)

November 5: @ Vanderbilt (3-3)

November 12: @ Florida (4-2)

November 19: vs. No. 8 Tennessee (5-0)

November 26: @ No. 5 Clemson (6-0)

They face two ranked teams and several others that are legitimate. Florida and Texas A&M have had their moments this season, while Vanderbilt and Missouri have proven to be frisky teams capable of pouncing at any moment.

However, the Gamecocks are beginning to find their stride. The past few weeks have been excellent, as the team is playing team football and building off one another. The Kentucky game likely goes differently if star quarterback Will Levis plays, but even then, the Gamecocks may have found a way to win.

Their formula to success is translatable; they win in all three phases and constantly work together. Furthermore, their coaching staff continues to impress. They adjust the scheme weekly, focusing on how they can put their players in the best situation to succeed.

Realistically, the Gamecocks could be favored in their next three games. Texas A&M took No. 1 Alabama down to the wire, but a dismal play call from the Aggies' head coach Jimbo Fisher cost them the game.

Florida poses an exciting challenge, but the Gators have struggled to sustain an efficient offensive attack. Their defense has collective talent, but South Carolina can out-scheme them.

The back half of November will be challenging for the Gamecocks as they face two top-ten squads. Hopefully, they will have gathered enough momentum to keep those games competitive, as they have a soft schedule between now and then.

Head coach Shane Beamer has this team positioned well. They know how to finish and play for each other; the only question is if they can continue to do the small things in between.

