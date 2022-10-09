South Carolina Vs. Kentucky: The Halftime Report

It has been labeled by many a game that the Gamecocks need for various reasons: to show that they can battle with the best teams in the SEC East, to show that they can win a conference game on the road, and to show that progress has been made. So far, missed opportunities have been the story in this game.

Beamer Ball Showing Itself

One thing that has been a tremendous difference in this game so far has been the phase of the game in which the Beamer family name is synonymous with special teams. It started with a blocked punt by King-Demenian Ford halfway through the first quarter on Kentucky's side of the field. Then, South Carolina blocked a field goal on the ensuing possession. These are the kind of plays that, when added up, can make a big difference in such a critical game.

Slow Starts Offensively Continue

Despite getting the ball on Kentucky's side of the field at some point on five separate drives, including two trips to the red zone, the Gamecocks have only gotten one touchdown to show for it. Spencer Rattler continues to be somewhat inconsistent regarding his pocket awareness, receivers seem to be having a hard time getting open, and multiple drives have seemingly slowed down in terms of success when going away from the run for long periods. If this continues with my following observation, this game will slowly turn in the Wildcats' favor in the second half.

He Is Who We Thought He Was

Chris Rodriguez Jr. was highlighted earlier this week as the engine of the Wildcats' offense, and so far, he's shown this in spades. Despite a stacked box on most plays, Rodriguez has impressed and showcased both disciplines to wait for a gap to open up enough or plow ahead and get those tenacious bull yards right after initial contact. South Carolina's defensive front has shown glimpses of slowing this Kentucky rushing attack down, but glimpses won't win a 60-minute football game, as it'll take more than status quo to stop this future NFL back.

