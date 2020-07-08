Gamecocks Extend Offer To Coveted OL

2022 prospect Zach Rice's offer list continues to grow.

The 6-6, 288 pound offensive tackle announced on his personal Twitter page Wednesday that South Carolina extended an offer.

Rice attends Liberty Christian Academy in Lynchburg, Va and is a three-star prospect in addition to being an Under Armour All-American. He has received some big time offers from Alabama, Notre Dame Arizona State, Arkansas, Florida in addition to South Carolina.

The Gamecocks were able to secure a commitment three-star defensive end over the holiday weekend in TJ Sanders. Sanders hails from Marion, S.C.

The 2021 prospect is a dual-sport athlete, playing basketball as well and received an offer from South Carolina back in March. He took to his personal Twitter page on the 4th of July to make his announcement and shared that he almost sat out this past football season.