Huguenot Four-Star WR Iveon Lewis Commits to South Carolina

South Carolina lands a big fish on the recruiting trail as Huguenot four-star wide receiver Iveon Lewis commits to the Gamecocks on Tuesday evening. Lewis marks the second recruit of the day for Shane Beamer.

Iveon Lewis is a four-star wide receiver prospect from Huguenot High School out of Richmond, Virginia. He is ranked as a top 10 player in the state, per 247Sports.

Lewis has been quite the star wide out for the Huguenot Falcons each of the last two years. He finished 2025 with 2 catches for 1,046 yards, 24.9 yards per catch, and 12 TD. In 2024, he caught 45 passes for 1,069 yards, 23.8 yards per catch, and 14 TD.

Andrew Ivins, Director of Scouting for 247Sports, highlights the type of player the Gamecocks are getting in Lewis. His frame and overall size will be able to threaten corners at the power four level inside and outside the numbers.

-Powerful big-play receiver that can stress defenses vertically and horizontally.

-Aces the eye-test with a sturdy 6-foot-2, 195-pound frame.

-Rolls out the gate and can overwhelm defensive backs with his momentum.

-Makes impressive adjustments on tosses towards the boundary and will get large when tracking over the middle on in-breaking routes.

-Tends to ignite after the catch and can shed tackles as he fights for yardage.

-Can create easy separation by firing out of breaks, but top-end speed remains a work in progress as he embarks on senior season.

-Projects as a potential multi-year starter at the Power Four level that can be positioned outside or inside depending on the situation.

Gamecocks Land Two on Tuesday

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Iveon Lewis has Flipped his Commitment from Kentucky to South Carolina, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’2 200 WR had been Committed to the Wildcats since May



“AGTG LETS DO IT!!!!”https://t.co/u4ujwpe4Z4 pic.twitter.com/yUHwLF7HHc — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 23, 2026

Lewis joins Columbia's own James Ross as the commitments Shane Beamer has landed on Tuesday. Ross is a 6-foot-5 offensive tackle prospect from Columbia, South Carolina. He is rated as a three-star prospect in the class, per 247Sports recruit rankings, and a top 30 overall player in the state.

Lewis and Ross mark commits number 10 and 11 in the class so far for South Carolina. Below is a quick look at the current 2027 class.

Four-star DL John Archer

Four-star WR Javien Robinson

Four-star WR Iveon Lewis

Four-star RB Brayden Tyson

Three-star WR DJ Huggins

Three-star OT Clayton Lee

Three-star TE Judah Lancaster

Three-star IOL Jaxon Elston

Three-star IOL Will Endicott

Three-star OT James Ross

Three-star QB Jerry Meyer III

Lewis' commitment helps the Gamecocks jump into the top 60 classes in the country. The summer has typically been good to the program during the Shane Beamer era and things don't appear to be slowing down just yet.