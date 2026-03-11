South Carolina vs. Oklahoma Prediction, Odds for SEC Tournament 1st Round
In this story:
The Oklahoma Sooners bring a four-game winning streak into the SEC Tournament, and start things off against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first round.
Oklahoma pulled off upsets against Auburn at home and then at LSU and Texas during its four-game streak, and has won six of its last eight games.
On the other hand, while South Carolina did upset Ole Miss in its final game, the Gamecocks have just 2 wins in their last 12 games since beating the Sooners back on January 20.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this SEC Tournament matchup.
South Carolina vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- South Carolina +8.5 (-115)
- Oklahoma -8.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- South Carolina +285
- Oklahoma -360
Total
- 149.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
South Carolina vs. Oklahoma How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 11
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
- How to Watch (TV): SEC Network
- South Carolina record: 13-18
- Oklahoma record: 17-14
South Carolina vs. Oklahoma Betting Trends
- South Carolina is 14-17 ATS this season
- Oklahoma is 13-18 ATS this season
- The UNDER is 16-15 in South Carolina games this season
- The OVER is 16-15 in Oklahoma games this season
South Carolina vs. Oklahoma Key Players to Watch
Nijel Pack, Guard, Oklahoma Sooners
Nijel Pack leads the way for the Sooners with 16.1 points per game this season, and has 21 or more points in three of the last four games.
The senior guard has shown up in big moments against ranked opponents like Vanderbilt and Arkansas in the new year, and the lights will be shining bright tonight in Nashville. Pack will look to help keep Oklahoma’s season alive tonight.
South Carolina vs. Oklahoma Prediction and Pick
Oklahoma upset Texas with a three-point win last time out and had three blowout wins before that. The Sooners beat Auburn by 12 and then LSU and Missouri by 16 points each in their recent victories.
Meanwhile, South Carolina didn’t cover the spread in any of its three losses during its three-game skid, and home-court advantage played a huge role in the Gamecocks’ win over Oklahoma in January.
I’ll take the Sooners to stay hot to open the SEC Tournament tonight.
Pick: Oklahoma -8.5 (-105)
Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet and you will receive $200 in bonus bets instantly.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop