South Carolina vs. Oklahoma Prediction, Odds for SEC Tournament 1st Round

The Oklahoma Sooners bring a four-game winning streak into the SEC Tournament, and start things off against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first round.

Oklahoma pulled off upsets against Auburn at home and then at LSU and Texas during its four-game streak, and has won six of its last eight games.

On the other hand, while South Carolina did upset Ole Miss in its final game, the Gamecocks have just 2 wins in their last 12 games since beating the Sooners back on January 20.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this SEC Tournament matchup.

South Carolina vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

South Carolina +8.5 (-115)

Oklahoma -8.5 (-105)

Moneyline

South Carolina +285

Oklahoma -360

Total

149.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

South Carolina vs. Oklahoma How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 11

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Bridgestone Arena

How to Watch (TV): SEC Network

South Carolina record: 13-18

Oklahoma record: 17-14

South Carolina vs. Oklahoma Betting Trends

South Carolina is 14-17 ATS this season

Oklahoma is 13-18 ATS this season

The UNDER is 16-15 in South Carolina games this season

The OVER is 16-15 in Oklahoma games this season

South Carolina vs. Oklahoma Key Players to Watch

Nijel Pack, Guard, Oklahoma Sooners

Nijel Pack leads the way for the Sooners with 16.1 points per game this season, and has 21 or more points in three of the last four games.

The senior guard has shown up in big moments against ranked opponents like Vanderbilt and Arkansas in the new year, and the lights will be shining bright tonight in Nashville. Pack will look to help keep Oklahoma’s season alive tonight.

South Carolina vs. Oklahoma Prediction and Pick

Oklahoma upset Texas with a three-point win last time out and had three blowout wins before that. The Sooners beat Auburn by 12 and then LSU and Missouri by 16 points each in their recent victories.

Meanwhile, South Carolina didn’t cover the spread in any of its three losses during its three-game skid, and home-court advantage played a huge role in the Gamecocks’ win over Oklahoma in January.

I’ll take the Sooners to stay hot to open the SEC Tournament tonight.

Pick: Oklahoma -8.5 (-105)

Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings . Sign up and place a $5 bet and you will receive $200 in bonus bets instantly .

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.