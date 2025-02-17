Gamecocks men’s Hockey Eyes Back-to-Back National Championships
The South Carolina Gamecocks hockey team is gearing up for another shot at an AAU College Hockey National Championship, looking to defend their title after last year’s success. With a record of 18 wins, 7 losses, and 2 ties in 27 games played, they currently sit third in the Division I standings with 38 points.
Leading the charge for South Carolina is John Riggins, a Columbia, SC, native who has been dominant all season. Riggins leads the entire league in scoring with 49 total points in 24 games. His stat line includes 9 goals on the power play, 12 assists on the power play, 1 shorthanded goal, 2 shorthanded assists, and 25 total assists. His efforts earned him the Division I MVP award, solidifying his status as one of the top players in AAU College Hockey.
Supporting Riggins is a strong core of Gamecock talent. Jake Puskar, from Springfield, NJ, ranks fifth in the leaguewith 38 points in 26 games, tallying 4 power play goals and 10 assists on the power play. His play earned him Second Team All-Conference honors. Meanwhile, Tommy Marvin, from Shelby, MI, is ranked eighth in the league with 36 points and has contributed 1 power play goal while accumulating 18 penalty minutes. Marvin was selected to the First Team All-Conference.
Other standout Gamecocks include Brendan Flaherty, Tyler Temoyan, and Carson Skove, who also received All-Conference honors, playing key roles in South Carolina’s success.
With the national tournament approaching in March in Jacksonville, Florida, the Gamecocks are determined to make another deep run. Before they begin their title defense, they have two crucial matchups left to close out the regular season. They will face Georgia on February 22 at Flight Adventure Park at 8:15 PM EST, followed by a rivalry showdown against Clemson on February 28 at Flight Adventure Park, also at 8:15 PM EST.
As the team prepares for the national tournament, their balanced attack and standout individual performances make them a serious contender to go back-to-back as AAU College Hockey National Champions.
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!