South Carolina Adds Former Coastal Carolina LHP Hayden Johnson in the Transfer Portal

The work is just beginning for Kevin Schnall as he prepares to take over a South Carolina baseball program in desparate need of a talent upgrade. With several of his former players finding themselves in the transfer portal, it seems likely they will look to Columbia to play under their former head coach. LHP Hayden Johnson did just that and is the Gamecocks first portal pickup of the offseason.

Hayden Johnson is a 6-foot-5 and 215 pound left-handed pitcher from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He has spent the last three seasons with the Chanticleers appearing in 43 total games. He did not play in 2026 due to an injury.

Johnson's best season came in year two with the team where he appeared in 24 games, and going 5-0 in starts. He posted a 2.82 ERA while holding opposing batters to a .197 batting average in 38.1 innings pitched.

South Carolina had trouble both in the pitching and hitting department in 2026. If Johnson can return to pre-injury form, he could be a plus starter for South Carolina next season. At the very least, he can be one of the top arms in the bullpen.

South Carolina Hits a Home Run With Schnall Hire

Coastal Carolina coach Kevin Schnall against Auburn during game two of the NCAA Baseball Super Regonal at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala., on Friday June 6, 2025. | Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The announcement on the official hiring of Schnall should come over the next day or so. This is a big move for Jeremiah Donati and the Gamecocks. Schnall is one of the hottest names in the sport this hiring cycle and Donati wasted no time in getting his guy.

Schnall spent many years with Coastal Carolina before taking over the head coaching role for the last two seasons. He amassed a 93-36 overall record, leading the Chanticleers to a school record 56 wins, a Sun Belt regular-season championships and tournament championship, as well as a run to the Men's College World Series final in 2025.

He will be tasked with not only bringing in a new staff to Columbia in a short amount of time, but he will also have to hit the ground running revamping this roster via the transfer portal and high school recruiting. Several of his former players have already announced intentions of leaving Coastal Carolina. While they have the opportunity to play anywhere they choose, South Carolina offers a chance to continue playing for a coach they already know.

Landing some of his former players, like Johnson, will help Schnall usher in his culutre and identity to the Gamecocks roster.