BREAKING: Four-Star LB Rodney Colton Jr. has decommitted from South Carolina

Fisher Brewer

Rodney Colton Jr / Fisher Brewer
Four-star linebacker Rodney Colton Jr. has officially decommitted from South Carolina, he told On3 Recruits.

The 6’1", 215-pound prospect out of Newnan, Georgia, had been pledged to the Gamecocks since April, committing just three days after receiving his offer and visiting Columbia for the first time during South Carolina’s spring game. At the time, Colton was ranked as the No. 2 linebacker in the Class of 2026 and one of the most coveted defensive prospects in the country.

Since then, Colton’s recruitment has only heated up. Recently offered by Ole Miss, he’s racked up interest from several Power 5 programs. In addition to his football recruitment, Colton has been making a push on the basketball court, attending camps in hopes of earning basketball offers.

As one of the top linebackers in the 2026 class, Colton's decommitment opens up the door for an intriguing recruitment process moving forward. South Carolina may not be entirely out of the race, but the competition for his signature just got a lot tougher.

Stay tuned as Colton navigates what is shaping up to be a highly competitive recruitment process in both football and basketball.

FISHER BREWER

Fisher has been covering the Gamecocks for 5 years as a freelancer under the name of USCTalk, a popular page in the Carolina community that led to his first reporting job for Rivals.com. He left to go back to being a freelancer and then, a year later, joined the Sports Illustrated family in January 2023.

