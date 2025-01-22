BREAKING: Four-Star LB Rodney Colton Jr. has Decommitted from South Carolina, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’1 215 LB from Newnan, GA had been Committed to the Gamecocks since April



Ranked as a Top 100 Recruit in ‘26 (per On3)https://t.co/trLNxTOVf5 pic.twitter.com/cqfgh9D5dP