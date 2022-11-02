Edwin Joseph: The Final Receiver For South Carolina?

The Gamecocks' coaching staff feels they have compiled an impressive class with some difference-makers. Several prospects project as potential starters but still have work to do.

Sources confirmed that they are still in search of one final receiver target. South Carolina has scoured the country for a difference maker and has recently landed upon wide receiver Edwin Joseph.

Joseph hails from Hollywood, Florida, a recruiting goldmine for coaches. His recruitment is still fluid six weeks from early national signing day, but he could be one of the biggest steals in the class.

Elite Hip Dexterity

Receiver is a flashy position predicated on small intricacies that separate good from great. You can win in various ways, but the bottom line is you must win. Joseph bests defensive backs with his oily hips, which resemble a seasoned veteran.

His ability to sink low and sell his leverage forces corners to bite. It opens up double moves, comebacks, and breaks to the middle of the field, all because he can get low and flip his hips open.

Joseph explodes out of low leverage, bursting through his route and creating several additional yards of separation. His high school faced third and long often, and they frequently counted on his ability to create quick yardage on the outside.

Downfield Tracking

Joseph's high school often isolated him as an X-receiver, throwing go balls whenever they got the opportunity. Florida has athletic corners that can play the ball, but Joseph ensured they never had a chance.

He can watch the ball out of the air without alerting the defensive back that he is about to attack the catch point. Joseph quickly gets his hands in the correct position, taking it out of the air and shielding it from defenders.

His innate understanding of ball trajectory allows him to take defenders away from the landing spot; Joseph then has several feet to work with before securing the catch.

Strong Route Planning

High school wideouts can win on sheer intangibles, but everyone can impress on a stopwatch or bench press when they reach the collegiate ranks. What separates starting receivers is their ability to create impromptu plans midway through their route progression.

Joseph manipulates blind spots better than most young players. He frequently attacks the back head of corners, forcing them to turn around. From there, he quickly breaks back inside, leaving the defensive back in a confused frenzy.

If he can't create space at the beginning of his route, he stems into the corner. His leverage allows him to break away from defensive backs without putting on a string of unnecessary moves.

