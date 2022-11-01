Forecasting South Carolina's Recruiting Approach

The Gamecocks are putting the finishing touches on their 2023 recruiting class. The majority of the group is already in place, but they still need to fill some holes.

South Carolina has been focusing on acquiring under-the-radar talent. They have taken some swings on bigger-name prospects, landing some while missing others. The coaching staff anticipates being in major recruitments being forward, but this is head coach Shane Beamer's first full class, as he only had twelve months to recruit the 2022 group.

They can still cement an impressive national class but must execute at a high level down the stretch. Things will come down to the final day, and here are their top needs.

Nyckoles Harbor

Freak show. That's the best way to describe Nyckoles Habor, someone who could play tight end and edge rusher in college. The Gamecocks have recruited him on both sides of the ball, and if he lands in Columbia, it will ultimately be his choice.

Harbor has played things slow in his recruitment and could stretch his timeline into the traditional national signing day. He wants to thoroughly examine all his options before making a decision, a wise choice for someone as talented as him.

South Carolina feels they have a legitimate chance here. This isn't an in-state situation where a kid wants to stay home; the Gamecocks would be pulling him from Maryland based on their own merits, a monumental step for this program.

Another Wide Receiver

According to sources, South Carolina feels they need to land another wideout. They already have several exciting prospects in the fold but want to round things out with a proven option.

The coaching staff is scouring the country for another target and must move quickly. South Carolina must introduce a recruit to their program, get them on campus, and convince their families in a few months.

Things won't be easy, but wide receivers coach Justin Stepp has proven he can find capable players. South Carolina feels they have multiple high-ceiling players and are looking for one more to round things out.

Modern recruiting isn't over until someone signs on the dotted line. Truth be told, with the addition of the one-time transfer rule, it never ends, but the high school portion concludes once a letter of intent is mailed in.

The Gamecocks have been working on several current SEC commits. Auburn safety pledge Terrance Love and Kentucky running back commit Khalifa Keith are two trending names, both of whom have mutual interest.

There are likely some targets that are floating beneath the surface. Things can change at a moment's notice; all it takes is a coaching change or a lackluster season finish, and the Gamecocks may find themselves with their foot in the door.

