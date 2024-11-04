Exclusive: Five-Star Jared Smith on SC's Win Over A&M, Sets Visit Date; Plus Ryan Mosley's Reaction
We had the opportunity to connect with five-star EDGE prospect and Auburn commit Jared Smith from Thompson High School in Alabaster, AL. Smith has been a long-standing priority for South Carolina and was once a strong candidate for their roster. This past weekend, he witnessed Auburn's disappointing loss to No. 25 Vanderbilt, which dropped them to 3-6 overall and 1-5 in SEC play, leaving them among the bottom three teams in the league.
Having visited South Carolina earlier this year, Smith was eager to share his thoughts after the Gamecocks’ impressive victory over No. 10 Texas A&M. “Man, I was excited seeing the fans rush the field and watching the players play their butts off!” he exclaimed, capturing the thrill of the moment.
Smith also confirmed an upcoming visit, stating that he will be in Columbia to watch the Gamecocks take on No. 22 Missouri. This matchup is crucial for South Carolina as they look to build on their recent success. With Smith’s commitment status still in the air, this visit could be a key opportunity for the Gamecocks to make a strong impression and potentially flip the talented EDGE.
We also caught up with 2026 four-star WR Ryan Mosley, who attended the game against A&M. Mosley praised the Gamecocks’ performance, saying, “I was at the game. They balled out—the defense played lights out, and the offense was explosive.” He added, “The win was great. I see the team coming together and can see where the program is headed. I can see myself being a Gamecock.”
Smith’s upcoming visit and Mosley’s enthusiastic feedback underscore the growing excitement surrounding South Carolina’s resurgence on the field. As the Gamecocks continue to build momentum, they are well-positioned to attract top talent and further elevate their program.
