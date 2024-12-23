Former 5-Star QB Air Noland Commits to South Carolina!
The South Carolina Gamecocks have made a major splash by landing former five-star quarterback Air Noland. A highly-touted recruit from Fairburn, Georgia, Noland arrives with a pedigree that should have Gamecock fans buzzing about the future.
Noland, who was an Elite 11 finalist and finished second in the prestigious quarterback competition, is known for his elite accuracy and poised decision-making. While he has the ability to move in the pocket, his game is more aligned with a pro-style quarterback. Uniquely, he is a rare left-handed passer, which adds another layer of intrigue to his game. His numbers in high school back up the hype.
During his junior year at Langston Hughes High School, Noland passed for an incredible 55 touchdowns, which ranks second all-time in Georgia high school football history, surpassing NFL stars Trevor Lawrence and Deshaun Watson. That year, he led his team to a 13-2 record, further solidifying his status as one of the top quarterbacks in the country. Over his high school career, Noland posted a remarkable 36-6 record as a starter.
In his senior season, Noland completed 149 of 224 passes (66.5%) for 2,140 yards with 22 touchdowns and 9 interceptions, leading his team to an 8-3 record and a playoff appearance.
Noland initially committed to Ohio State over several top programs, including Clemson, and impressed during OSU’s spring game. However, with Ohio State also landing Elite 11 MVP Julian Sayin (formerly committed to Alabama before Nick Saban’s retirement), Noland found himself in a system that didn’t suit his style of play. Rather than shying away from competition, he embraced it and is now looking to South Carolina as the perfect place to grow.
For the Gamecocks, this is a huge win. Noland is a player who doesn’t just bring talent but also maturity and character. Coming from a great family, he is described as a “walking green flag” by those around him, signaling his potential both on and off the field. His decision to join South Carolina stems from a desire to learn and develop under current Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers, a highly-regarded player in his own right. Noland is willing to wait his turn, develop his game, and then compete for the starting job in a system that better matches his skill set.
For a program that will eventually face life without Sellers, landing a player of Noland’s caliber with four years of eligibility remaining is a major coup. His commitment gives South Carolina fans plenty of reasons to be excited about the future of the quarterback position.
