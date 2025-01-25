Gamecocks Make In-Home Visit to 2026 4-Star WR Ryan Mosley
The South Carolina Gamecocks recently made an in-home visit to 2026 4-star wide receiver Ryan Mosley, a standout talent from Carrollton, Georgia. Mosley, who has emerged as one of the top prospects in his class, has the Gamecocks firmly in his top five, making this visit a critical moment in his recruitment.
In his first two seasons of high school football, Mosley has put up impressive numbers, totaling 1,319 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns. His ability to make big plays has caught the attention of several top programs, with South Carolina now in the mix as they work to build a connection.
South Carolina’s coaching staff has been in close contact with Mosley, and this in-home visit is part of their effort to continue developing a relationship with the talented receiver. The Gamecocks are making it clear that they’re invested in him as a key piece for their future and are doing everything they can to show why South Carolina is a great place for his next chapter.
As his recruitment continues to unfold, South Carolina will be looking to further establish themselves as a strong contender. Keep an eye on Mosley’s decision as it could have a significant impact on the Gamecocks’ 2026 recruiting class.
