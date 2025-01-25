Gamecock Digest

Gamecocks Make In-Home Visit to 2026 4-Star WR Ryan Mosley

Fisher Brewer

Gamecocks Make In-Home Visit to 2026 4-Star WR Ryan Mosley
Gamecocks Make In-Home Visit to 2026 4-Star WR Ryan Mosley / Ryan Mosley on X
In this story:

The South Carolina Gamecocks recently made an in-home visit to 2026 4-star wide receiver Ryan Mosley, a standout talent from Carrollton, Georgia. Mosley, who has emerged as one of the top prospects in his class, has the Gamecocks firmly in his top five, making this visit a critical moment in his recruitment.

In his first two seasons of high school football, Mosley has put up impressive numbers, totaling 1,319 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns. His ability to make big plays has caught the attention of several top programs, with South Carolina now in the mix as they work to build a connection.

South Carolina’s coaching staff has been in close contact with Mosley, and this in-home visit is part of their effort to continue developing a relationship with the talented receiver. The Gamecocks are making it clear that they’re invested in him as a key piece for their future and are doing everything they can to show why South Carolina is a great place for his next chapter.

As his recruitment continues to unfold, South Carolina will be looking to further establish themselves as a strong contender. Keep an eye on Mosley’s decision as it could have a significant impact on the Gamecocks’ 2026 recruiting class.

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

Published
Fisher Brewer
FISHER BREWER

Fisher has been covering the Gamecocks for 5 years as a freelancer under the name of USCTalk, a popular page in the Carolina community that led to his first reporting job for Rivals.com. He left to go back to being a freelancer and then, a year later, joined the Sports Illustrated family in January 2023.

Home/Recruiting